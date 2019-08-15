Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.