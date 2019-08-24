Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was more bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.