Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 54.73%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.