Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.29 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 144.87% and its average price target is $1.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.