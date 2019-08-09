Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.91 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 407.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 54.73%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was more bearish than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.