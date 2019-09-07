Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.2%. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was more bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.