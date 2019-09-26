Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

This is a contrast between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $7.75, with potential upside of 308.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.02% respectively. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.