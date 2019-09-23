Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.69 N/A -4.54 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 36.26% and its average price target is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.