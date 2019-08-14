Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s results

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.97 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 783.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.