Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.79 N/A -4.54 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.57 beta means Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 257.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 767.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 44.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.