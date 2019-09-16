Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.41 N/A -4.54 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 483.31 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 90.66%.

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.