Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.69 N/A -4.54 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 58.45% and its average target price is $150.5.

The shares of both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 98.9% respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.36%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.