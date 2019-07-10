Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

Since Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.39 N/A -4.54 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 603.70% at a $19 consensus target price. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 91.89% and its consensus target price is $17.75. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.