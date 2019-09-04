Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.57 beta. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 783.72% upside potential. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 241.88% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 50.1%. Insiders held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.