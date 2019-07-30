Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.42 N/A -4.54 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.08 beta. Competitively, CohBar Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, CohBar Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 757.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 9.4%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.