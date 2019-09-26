Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

Both Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.70 N/A -4.54 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.35 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta, while its volatility is 257.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.