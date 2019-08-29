Reviewing Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.57 beta indicates that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 257.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 783.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. Competitively the consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $8.33, which is potential 531.06% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athersys Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.36%. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.