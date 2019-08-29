Reviewing Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)’s and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 57 1.83 N/A 3.87 14.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Verizon Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3% Verizon Communications Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verizon Communications Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellcom Israel Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Verizon Communications Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verizon Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Verizon Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Verizon Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 6.99% and its average price target is $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Verizon Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 48.4% of Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.03% are Verizon Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19% Verizon Communications Inc. -1.25% -2.45% -2.21% 2.35% 5.3% -1.69%

For the past year Cellcom Israel Ltd. was more bearish than Verizon Communications Inc.

Summary

Verizon Communications Inc. beats Cellcom Israel Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The companyÂ’s Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services; IT infrastructure services that include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.