Reviewing Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)’s and Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR)’s results

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) and Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) have been rivals in the Telecom Services – Domestic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Frontier Communications Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -8.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) and Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3% Frontier Communications Corporation 0.00% -43% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta indicates that Cellcom Israel Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Frontier Communications Corporation on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellcom Israel Ltd. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Frontier Communications Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Cellcom Israel Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Frontier Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Frontier Communications Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Frontier Communications Corporation 2 3 0 2.60

Competitively Frontier Communications Corporation has an average target price of $2.7, with potential upside of 119.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellcom Israel Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Frontier Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 48.4% of Cellcom Israel Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Frontier Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19% Frontier Communications Corporation 0% -24.57% -40.27% -32.31% -73.12% -44.54%

For the past year Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Frontier Communications Corporation.

Summary

Cellcom Israel Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Frontier Communications Corporation.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; and frontier secure suite of products, including computer security, cloud backup and sharing, identity protection, and equipment insurance. Further, the company provides satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Additionally, it offers a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.4 million customers and 4.3 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.