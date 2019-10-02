Reviewing Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)’s and Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) and Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Altice USA Inc. 28 0.20 360.49M 0.17 148.33

Earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation for Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Altice USA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3% Altice USA Inc. 1,266,210,045.66% 3.3% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellcom Israel Ltd. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Altice USA Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Cellcom Israel Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Altice USA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Altice USA Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Altice USA Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Altice USA Inc.’s potential upside is 20.63% and its consensus target price is $33.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Altice USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held 48.4% of Cellcom Israel Ltd. shares. Competitively, Altice USA Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19% Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23%

For the past year Cellcom Israel Ltd. has -51.19% weaker performance while Altice USA Inc. has 56.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.