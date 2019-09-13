Reviewing Celgene Corporation (CELG)’s and Its Rivals results

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celgene Corporation has 78.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Celgene Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Celgene Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.90% 13.50% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Celgene Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation N/A 93 14.10 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Celgene Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Celgene Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Celgene Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.06 2.74

With average price target of $101.5, Celgene Corporation has a potential upside of 2.93%. The potential upside of the rivals is 67.57%. Celgene Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celgene Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Celgene Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Celgene Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Celgene Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. Celgene Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Celgene Corporation has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celgene Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Celgene Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Celgene Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.