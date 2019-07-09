Reviewing Celestica Inc. (CLS)’s and SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s results

Both Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) and SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) are each other’s competitor in the Printed Circuit Boards industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica Inc. 8 0.14 N/A 1.27 5.59 SigmaTron International Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Celestica Inc. and SigmaTron International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Celestica Inc. and SigmaTron International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 5% SigmaTron International Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Celestica Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SigmaTron International Inc.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Celestica Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SigmaTron International Inc. are 2.1 and 0.6 respectively. SigmaTron International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celestica Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Celestica Inc. and SigmaTron International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SigmaTron International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Celestica Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of SigmaTron International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.8% of Celestica Inc. shares. Competitively, SigmaTron International Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celestica Inc. -3.13% -19.2% -18.28% -31.04% -41.19% -18.93% SigmaTron International Inc. 1.52% -1.84% 0.19% -40.27% -56.09% 13.62%

For the past year Celestica Inc. had bearish trend while SigmaTron International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Celestica Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SigmaTron International Inc.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the communications, consumer, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, smart energy, semiconductor equipment, servers, and storage end markets. Celestica Inc. has collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves appliance, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, medical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturersÂ’ representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.