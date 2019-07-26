Reviewing Celcuity Inc. (CELC)’s and Its Competitors results

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celcuity Inc. has 22.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 60.23% institutional ownership for its peers. 49.46% of Celcuity Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Celcuity Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -26.70% -25.90% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Celcuity Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Celcuity Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 2.75 2.83

$36 is the average target price of Celcuity Inc., with a potential upside of 71.35%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 51.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, Celcuity Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celcuity Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celcuity Inc. -1.25% -6.8% -4.51% -21.57% 9.92% -10.88% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Celcuity Inc. has -10.88% weaker performance while Celcuity Inc.’s peers have 38.81% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celcuity Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1. Competitively, Celcuity Inc.’s peers have 3.99 and 3.77 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celcuity Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Celcuity Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.