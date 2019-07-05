Reviewing Celanese Corporation (CE)’s and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s results

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) and Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation 100 1.93 N/A 8.84 11.45 Tronox Holdings plc 11 1.36 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celanese Corporation and Tronox Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Celanese Corporation and Tronox Holdings plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 36.5% 12.3% Tronox Holdings plc 0.00% -0.3% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that Celanese Corporation is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc’s beta is 3.01 which is 201.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celanese Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tronox Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Tronox Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celanese Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celanese Corporation and Tronox Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Tronox Holdings plc 1 1 5 2.71

$118 is Celanese Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.46%. Meanwhile, Tronox Holdings plc’s consensus price target is $16.43, while its potential upside is 27.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tronox Holdings plc looks more robust than Celanese Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celanese Corporation and Tronox Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Celanese Corporation shares. Comparatively, Tronox Holdings plc has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -4.3% -2.68% 2.41% -1.52% -6.47% 12.48% Tronox Holdings plc -12.8% -31.54% -2.71% -16.91% -39.91% 33.93%

For the past year Celanese Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Tronox Holdings plc.

Summary

Celanese Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tronox Holdings plc.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. This segment produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, ilmenite, leucoxene, titanium slag, slag fines, synthetic rutile, and leucoxene, as well as pig iron and zircon; and produces and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It also manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. The Alkali segment produces natural soda ash for various industries comprising flat glass, container glass, detergent, and chemical manufacturing. This segment is involved in dry mining of trona ore underground at Westvaco facility; secondary recovery of trona from previously dry mined areas underground at Westvaco and Granger facilities; refining of raw trona ore into soda ash and specialty sodium alkali products; and marketing, sale, and distribution of alkali products. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.