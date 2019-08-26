Reviewing Celanese Corporation (CE)’s and Its Peers results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celanese Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Celanese Corporation has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Celanese Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese Corporation 0.00% 33.60% 10.90% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Celanese Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese Corporation N/A 104 14.05 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Celanese Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Celanese Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Celanese Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.09 2.55

With average target price of $119.71, Celanese Corporation has a potential upside of 11.69%. As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 35.57%. Celanese Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celanese Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celanese Corporation -0.08% 2.31% 5.99% 14.68% -2.66% 24.67% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Celanese Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celanese Corporation are 2 and 1.3. Competitively, Celanese Corporation’s peers have 3.13 and 2.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celanese Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celanese Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Celanese Corporation has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celanese Corporation’s peers are 94.88% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Dividends

Celanese Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Celanese Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Celanese Corporation.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. Its Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products. The companyÂ’s Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. Its Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. The segment also provides organic solvents and intermediates for use in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.