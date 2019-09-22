Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 521.80 N/A -1.15 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.33 consensus price target and a 466.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.