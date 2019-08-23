Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CEL-SCI Corporation and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.