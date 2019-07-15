Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 417.60 N/A -1.24 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 32.9 and 32.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.