Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Since CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 483.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CEL-SCI Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.83 shows that CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.