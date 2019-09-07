Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 453.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 31.8%. Insiders owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.