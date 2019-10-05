Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CEL-SCI Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 402,567,237.16% 0% -102.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,243,737.31% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.