Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s results

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 496.58 N/A -1.15 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.64 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.83 shows that CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 90.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.