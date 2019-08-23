Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CEL-SCI Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CEL-SCI Corporation and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus target price and a 48.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.