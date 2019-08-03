Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

We are comparing CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 464.14 N/A -1.15 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.83 beta. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. CEL-SCI Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 33.5% respectively. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats KemPharm Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.