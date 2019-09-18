Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 531.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 131 105.03 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CEL-SCI Corporation and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $149.67 consensus price target and a 39.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.