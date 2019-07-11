Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

This is a contrast between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 469.10 N/A -1.24 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. CEL-SCI Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.