Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 429.50 N/A -1.15 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CEL-SCI Corporation and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, AVROBIO Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats AVROBIO Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.