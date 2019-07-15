Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 38.57

Demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CEL-SCI Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.