Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 451.66 N/A -1.15 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CEL-SCI Corporation and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Altimmune Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Altimmune Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.