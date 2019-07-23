Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 383.47 N/A -1.24 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.78 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CEL-SCI Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agenus Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CEL-SCI Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CEL-SCI Corporation and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agenus Inc.’s potential upside is 109.64% and its average price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.9% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.