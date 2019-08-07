Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.06 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.83 beta means CEL-SCI Corporation’s volatility is 183.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 225.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 50.4%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.