Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 4 522.47 N/A -1.24 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.95 N/A -3.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that CEL-SCI Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.