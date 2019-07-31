Reviewing Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)’s and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s results

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 3 1.64 N/A 0.14 22.50 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.77 N/A 1.22 14.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brixmor Property Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than Brixmor Property Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3% 1% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s potential downside is -5.16% and its consensus target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cedar Realty Trust Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cedar Realty Trust Inc. -2.24% -4.67% -11.56% -19.69% -20.73% -2.55% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1.85% 0.5% 1.79% 12.7% 25.62% 23.83%

For the past year Cedar Realty Trust Inc. has -2.55% weaker performance while Brixmor Property Group Inc. has 23.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cedar Realty Trust Inc.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of properties. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States predominantly in mid- Atlantic and Northeast coastal states. The firm primarily invests in supermarket-anchored shopping centers. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT All Equity REIT Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Port Washington, New York.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.