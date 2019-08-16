Reviewing CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)’s and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s results

Since CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) are part of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental Corp. 8 0.71 N/A -0.37 0.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 12 4.33 N/A 2.15 5.93

Table 1 highlights CECO Environmental Corp. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CECO Environmental Corp. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental Corp. 0.00% -6.1% -2.7% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0.00% 50.4% 32.3%

Volatility and Risk

CECO Environmental Corp. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CECO Environmental Corp. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CECO Environmental Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CECO Environmental Corp. and Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental Corp. 0 0 5 3.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CECO Environmental Corp. has a 37.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.5% of CECO Environmental Corp. shares and 75.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares. 5.5% are CECO Environmental Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CECO Environmental Corp. 2.67% -3.85% 19.25% 34.35% 40.49% 36.74% Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. -2% 0.24% 15% 10.89% 12.95% 20.66%

For the past year CECO Environmental Corp. was more bullish than Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries. The Environmental segment designs and manufactures cyclone systems; scrubbers; regenerative thermal and catalytic oxidizers; dust collectors and baghouses; standard and engineered industrial ducting products; fabric filters and cartridge collectors; ventilation and exhaust systems for emissions and contaminants; and process cooling systems for steel in rolling mills. This segment also provides component parts for industrial air systems; and alternatives to traditional duct components, as well as custom metal engineered fabrication services. The Fluid Handling and Filtration segment designs and manufactures centrifugal pumps for corrosive, abrasive, and high temperature liquids; filter products for air and liquid filtration; precious metal recovery systems; carbonate precipitators; and air movement and exhaust systems for use in the aquarium/aquaculture, plating and metal finishing, food and beverage, chemical/petrochemical, wastewater treatment, desalination, and pharmaceutical markets. The company serves natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, boiler manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, metals and minerals, industrial manufacturing, engineering, and construction companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.