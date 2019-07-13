Reviewing CDW Corporation (CDW)’s and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s results

Both CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation 97 1.02 N/A 4.38 23.77 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 27 0.75 N/A 1.18 21.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CDW Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CDW Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CDW Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDW Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

CDW Corporation’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

CDW Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CDW Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CDW Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

CDW Corporation’s downside potential is -2.13% at a $113.75 consensus price target. Competitively Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a consensus price target of $31, with potential upside of 11.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is looking more favorable than CDW Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CDW Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 91.4%. Insiders held 1% of CDW Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -3.81% -8.82% -13.73% -10.61% -5.06% 3.19%

For the past year CDW Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Summary

CDW Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.