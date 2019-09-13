Reviewing CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (CDTI)’s and Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP)’s results

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) and Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) have been rivals in the Pollution & Treatment Controls for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -1.53 0.00 Cemtrex Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -10.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Cemtrex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cemtrex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. and Cemtrex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.98% and 0%. Insiders owned 30.28% of CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. -10% -6.9% -19.4% -22.71% -89.41% -28% Cemtrex Inc. -5% -32.14% -46.08% -73.82% -80.11% -20.25%

For the past year CDTi Advanced Materials Inc. was more bearish than Cemtrex Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cemtrex Inc. beats CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. Its catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. The company also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications. In addition, it develops a suite of high performance technologies that are offered in powder form to catalyst suppliers for inclusion in their manufacturing processes. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; catalyst technologies to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment, including automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, as well as aftermarket participants, including distributors, integrators, and retrofitters; and emissions control products to automotive aftermarket suppliers and distributors under the Durafit brand. The company markets and sells its products through a network of dealers, independent distributors, and retailers. CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.