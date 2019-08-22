Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.83 N/A 2.92 17.78 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.41 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. CDK Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, which is potential 52.20% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 90.2%. CDK Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year CDK Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.