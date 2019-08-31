Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s results

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 53 2.69 N/A 2.92 17.78 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.46 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CDK Global Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.87 beta means CDK Global Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. CDK Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 16.2%. Insiders held 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Bioptix, Inc., through its subsidiary, BiOptix Diagnostics, Inc., develops enhanced surface plasmon resonance technology platform for the detection of molecular interactions. The company also focuses on animal healthcare and owns important intellectual property rights related to veterinary products. In addition, it has granted a license relating to single chain reproductive hormone technology for use in no-human mammals, which is under active development by the licensee bovine rFSH. The company was formerly known as Venaxis, Inc. and changed its name to Bioptix, Inc. in November 2016. Bioptix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.