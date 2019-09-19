Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s results

Since CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 2.98 N/A 2.92 17.78 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.81 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CDK Global Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

CDK Global Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CDK Global Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Rapid7 Inc. is $61.29, which is potential 19.94% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Rapid7 Inc. beats CDK Global Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.