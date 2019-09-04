Reviewing CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 53 2.70 N/A 2.92 17.78 Phunware Inc. 11 2.63 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CDK Global Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.